3 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $1,995,000

Rare Yountville fixer. Accessory Dwelling Unit may be possible. Great in-town location. Sold AS IS.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Bay Area’s highest average price was $5.46 a gallon in Napa County, the Automobile Association of America reported.
Napa's Stanly Ranch plans April 29 opening: Rooms start at $1,259 a night.
A conviction on an attempted murder count could result in a maximum of life in state prison with parole.
The state Fair Political Practices Commission will decide whether conflict-of-interest allegations involving Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza warrant an investigation.
When war broke out in Ukraine, this Napa Valley man (and his Ukrainian girlfriend) became refugees. This is their story.
Napa Police announced the recovery of about $4,000 worth of stolen goods, and the arrests of three suspects after an American Canyon traffic stop.
Though Napa Valley Unified School District can cut or trim hours from up to 58 posts, many are vacant and the district has announced alternative jobs for all but eight employees.
A five-home subdivision is headed to the Alta Heights neighborhood following a recent city of Napa Planning Commission approval.
Gray was licensed by California as a registered psychological assistant but not as a psychologist, according to a county complaint.
Mason Frank of Aurora, Colorado won the Napa Valley Marathon men's race and qualified for his third Olympic Trials despite a hamstring injury.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.