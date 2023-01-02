Located in Yountville's northeast block and situated directly adjacent to a beautiful vineyard setting awaits this one-level home. Upon entering, you are greeted with a spacious and open floor plan, high ceilings and ample natural light. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom are located in the front section of the home, while the great room, kitchen and dining area feature the panoramic vineyard and Stags Leap views from the large windows. Relax in the primary suite that also features stunning views, a spacious walk in closet and elegant bathroom. Enjoy a glass of wine or entertain in the backyard while taking in the gorgeous scenery that Napa Valley has to offer. Just a few short blocks away is downtown Yountville, where you can take advantage of the world class dining, shopping and wine tasting that makes this area famous.
3 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $2,890,000
