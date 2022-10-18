Beware the perils of boredom.

This is the plight Richard Hannay is bemoaning at the opening of "The 39 Steps," and next thing he knows he's got a beautiful but dead woman in his bedroom, and he is dodging the police who think he murdered her, not to mention the dastardly criminals who really did the deed.

Really he is only trying to get to Scotland to save the UK. And it all has something to do with 39 steps.

Vintage High School drama students, in their first production of the year, present "The 39 Steps," a mystery-adventure-thriller with a dash of romance, based on the by 1935 movie by Alfred Hitchcock adapted from the novel by John Buchan

It opens on Friday, Oct. 21 and runs on weekends through Oct. 30. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. at the campus theater at 1375 Trower Ave., Napa.

"The Thirty-Nine Steps" originated as an adventure novel by Scottish author John Buchan, first published in a serial in Blackwood's Magazine, in July, August and September 1915 before being published in book form in October that year by William Blackwood and Sons in Edinburgh.

In Hitchcock's adaptation, the hero, Richard Hannay, is a Canadian visiting London in 1935. Everyone he knows is busy so he decides to take in a theater performance by the marvelous Mr. Memory, only to find he is joined in his box by a mysterious woman, the alluring Annabelle Schmidt, who pleads with him to save her from assasins. Her proof? Two thugs who turn up outside his window, as soon as Hannay gives her shelter in his flat.

Annabelle is only able to provide a few clues before she turns up dead: beware a man with a joint missing from one finger, find a place in Scotland called something like "Alt-na-Shellach" -- and keep in mind the 39 steps. Hannay has embroiled himself in an international spy ring, trying to steal British military secrets.

Disguised as a milkman, Hannay sneaks out of his flat and boards the Flying Scotsman only to find himself pursued on foot, by train and by plane, trying to prove his innocence and also somehow to carry out Annabelle's mission while avoiding her fate.

In rehearsals this week, the Vintage thespians were taking on he challenge of bringing this action-filled production to the stage with with zest and Hitchcock humor.

"It's my first major role," said Shane Howard, who is sharing the role of Richard Hannay with Ethan Alexander. It's a demanding role that requires him to be on stage continually as the hero is chased across England and Scotland over the course of three days and 32 scene changes as he escapes from trains, bridges and windows. "It's a lot of fun," Howard said.

Sharing the role of the doomed double agent Annabella are Abby Kreisler and Adrienne Govan-Smith. On his adventures Hannay meets two other beautiful women, who aide him. Lauren Rasler and Lily Temple share the role of Pamela, whom Hannay first meets on the train; Lydia Jackson and Camryn Levy portray Margaret, the lovely much younger wife of a surly Scotsman where Hannay finds an uneasy shelter.

Playing the role of this fire and brimstone crofter are Geoffrey Weber and Parker Peters, who mastered impressive Scottish accents.

Rounding out the cast are 10 versatile actors who slip in and out of nearly 50 roles, adding whimsy and comedy with a trove of antics -- in between the daring fist fights, narrow escapes, and hints of romance.

Charles Morris is Compere/Professor Jordan; Asher Butler is Mr. Memory/Pilot 1; Landon Buer plays both a thug and a policeman, as does Dylan Williams. Portraying both the Milkman and Chief Inspector Albright is Joi Velasco.

Sofia Richart has four roles as Salesman 1, Newsboy, Mrs. Higgins and the Sheriff; .Ana Machuca-Sanchez portrays Salesman 2, the train conductor and Policeman. Noah Martinez is the radio announcer who shares news of the hunt for the fugitive Hannay. Camila Sandoval plays the roles of Mrs. Jordan, Mrs. Higgins and Mr. Dunwoody, and Adrian Hoxsey is Mr. McQuarrie and Mrs. McGarrigle.

Drama teacher Frank Varni is the director with support from an extensive crew, all pulling together to create an evening of lively entertainment.

Tickets are $5 for students, children and senior citizens; $8 for adults; can be purchased with cash or check at the door.