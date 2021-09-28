4 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $1,125,000

This is an Exquisite Home located in American Canyon. If you like to entertain this is the home for you. This is one of the largest home in this community. It has formal living room and dining room. Bedroom and full bath downstairs. New wood flooring was installed downstairs in May. Nice size kitchen with black appliances and granite countertops, huge island and eat in area. The large staircase that leads upstairs to other bedrooms. There is a retreat in the master bedroom and nice size master bathroom with separate sinks. Two large closets one is walk in. The backyard offers multiple sitting areas, outside kitchen and bar with fridge and brand new grill and lighting and very private. Dog run on the side of house for your prize possessions The list goes on. Home also offers solar. This is one you have to come and see.