4 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $10,500,000

Storied, captivating 75-acre, Napa Valley vineyard and estate, Kirkland Ranch. 26 bountiful acres planted in Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Syrah and Petit Verdot with 40 additional unplanted acres. Multimillion dollar Napa Valley views overlooking gentle rolling hills, vineyards & beautiful Chardonnay & Eagle Vines Golf Courses. The residential compound features 3 acres of private residences, landscaped grounds, a grand gazebo, a professional office with stunning views. Equipment barns/workshops, plus 5 more acres of horse & cow enclosures. The residences include: A large, grand California Victorian w/ timeless, classic wraparound porch featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 3 car garage. A fully remodeled 2-bedroom, 2 bath home w/ 2 car garage. An early 1900s charming, 2-bedroom, 1 bath Country Cottage with spectacular views. Possible rent out the homes for additional income. 5 min. to Napa Airport, 15 min to Downtown Napa, 45 min to San Francisco. What a wonderful opportunity to own this rare gem