Welcome home! Attractive floor plan in this desirable La Vigne community. Features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large kitchen with Granite countertops, dining and living room combo with stainless steel appliances, a nice sized lot ready for you to put your imagination to work.New exterior paint and new refrigerator. Close to schools and shopping. Easy freeway access and the Vallejo-SF ferry terminal.
4 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $3,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa's Stone Brewing abruptly closed on Thursday, letting go 40 staffers, after just over three years in Napa.
John and Michele Truchard have signed the papers, becoming the new owners and stewards of the Napa Valley Opera House. What's next for the historic venue?
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
The 28-year-old Napa man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on the Silverado Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant will not be coming to Napa after the Napa City Council upheld an appeal of a proposed drive-thru.
The Friday collision involved a Harley-Davidson as well as a Tesla whose driver was trying to U-turn on the Silverado Trail, according to CHP.
A decade-long river restoration project worked just as intended when floodwaters rose this month, landowners say.
Napa County hopes complete storm-related repairs on Silverado Trail near St. Helena by next Monday, allowing that section to be reopened.
A Napa man was arrested on a felony allegation of drunken driving after a crash early Monday morning on Terrace Drive, police reported.
The fire broke out shortly after 10:15 p.m. Sunday inside the convenience store at 1925 Sierra Ave., according to Napa Fire.