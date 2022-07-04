Sunny and bright with an ADU in the ideal Angwin location! So much light in this updated kitchen with cathedral ceiling, seating at the island, Granite countertops, as well as stainless and upgraded appliances. Primary bedroom has patio doors right onto a private deck. The living and family rooms with high ceilings are perfect for entertaining or relaxing comfortably inside. Patio doors from the dining room and kitchen exit onto the custom and covered decks. Add a picturesque and parklike setting; well manicured with various fruit trees in the large backyard. Usually reserved for properties that are owned/operated by the college, water and sewer for this home are part of the PUC system, plus leased solar which means great savings on all utilities! A very short walk to parks, PUC and other schools and recreation areas. Also, an easy drive to St. Helena and all the Napa Valley has to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,020,000
