4 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,675,000

A spacious 5084 sq ft home on a 4-acre park-like setting. Approx. 3000 sq ft insulated metal workshop on concrete slab. This property offers several adaptable living spaces, which include two guest units. The open floor-plan is generous, friendly and private. View of woods and vineyards from every window. Wonderful stonework throughout the property. Stone raised garden beds. Olive and fruits trees. Private well and district water. High capacity solar panels and state of art solar hot water heating system for off the grid living or possibly eliminate your utility bill. A set of Tesla batteries on the way! Sweeping view of the valley floor from indoor and extensive deck. Just upgraded, brand new windows, garage door and new roof. Minutes to downtown St. Helena.