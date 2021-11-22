This ultra-premium 40 Acre Napa Valley Estate is located in the coveted Howell Mountain, AVA. Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc vines are currently contracted with notable wineries such as Hall, Del Dotto, and Fleury Estate Winery. This famed Las Posadas vineyard yields 3+tons/acre, producing bottles that sell upwards of $200/bottle. Multiple Structures allow for employee housing, office spaces or living in the main 4000 sqft on a knoll-top setting. Large 5-car garage with 1600+ sq. ft. office, bath & kitchenette above, a second detached 2-car garage, three-stall horse barn & tack room, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath guest house, and a gorgeous hand crafted 40 X 48 Douglas Fir Vermont style barn with 2 bathrooms. Neighboring vineyards produced $300/bottle wines. Additional unplanted acreage to expand and create your own, world class Howell Mountain wines at top, top prices.
4 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $15,999,000
