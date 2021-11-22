 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $15,999,000

4 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $15,999,000

This ultra-premium 40 Acre Napa Valley Estate is located in the coveted Howell Mountain, AVA. Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc vines are currently contracted with notable wineries such as Hall, Del Dotto, and Fleury Estate Winery. This famed Las Posadas vineyard yields 3+tons/acre, producing bottles that sell upwards of $200/bottle. Multiple Structures allow for employee housing, office spaces or living in the main 4000 sqft on a knoll-top setting. Large 5-car garage with 1600+ sq. ft. office, bath & kitchenette above, a second detached 2-car garage, three-stall horse barn & tack room, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath guest house, and a gorgeous hand crafted 40 X 48 Douglas Fir Vermont style barn with 2 bathrooms. Neighboring vineyards produced $300/bottle wines. Additional unplanted acreage to expand and create your own, world class Howell Mountain wines at top, top prices.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Series: The Women of Oakville Ranch, Part 1

Series: The Women of Oakville Ranch, Part 1

“We're not an in-your-face kind of brand, and we never will be," says Shelia Gentry, the general manager of Oakville Ranch. "We want to be on the radar but off the beaten path.” Tony Poer provides a look at the women behind the Napa Valley winery now celebrating its 30th anniversary. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News