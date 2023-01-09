4 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $2,398,000

Experience luxurious serenity at Mossy Rock Ranch, an exclusive compound spanning 20 rolling acres between Calistoga and St Helena in the heart of the Napa Valley Wine Country. Angwin is a short drive to the best of the Valley. The estate includes a stunning ~4k sqft custom-built, 4BD, 4BA lodge, a working horse barn, detached 4-car garage and acreage for gardens, livestock, activities and privacy. The home has soaring ceilings, a stone fireplace, expansive windows overlooking Napa Valley. Open kitchen w/ granite counters, gas range & generous walk-in pantry. Radiant heated polished concrete floors. Formal Dining Room opens onto the front patio for indoor/outdoor dining & entertaining. Two lower-level suites at separate ends of the home w/ French doors & tall pine vaulted ceilings. There is an adjacent, possibly plantable, 20 acre parcel to the north that is also for sale with a different owner.