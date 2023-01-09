Experience luxurious serenity at Mossy Rock Ranch, an exclusive compound spanning 20 rolling acres between Calistoga and St Helena in the heart of the Napa Valley Wine Country. Angwin is a short drive to the best of the Valley. The estate includes a stunning ~4k sqft custom-built, 4BD, 4BA lodge, a working horse barn, detached 4-car garage and acreage for gardens, livestock, activities and privacy. The home has soaring ceilings, a stone fireplace, expansive windows overlooking Napa Valley. Open kitchen w/ granite counters, gas range & generous walk-in pantry. Radiant heated polished concrete floors. Formal Dining Room opens onto the front patio for indoor/outdoor dining & entertaining. Two lower-level suites at separate ends of the home w/ French doors & tall pine vaulted ceilings. There is an adjacent, possibly plantable, 20 acre parcel to the north that is also for sale with a different owner.
4 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $2,398,000
