This Magnificent Italianate Mediterranean-Style Gated Villa stands on 7.5 acres, in the Howell Mountains, East of the Napa Valley, one of the most storied Wine-Growing Appellations in the World, and offers a large Motor Court, 4 Master Suites, a Chef's Kitchen w/Staging Kitchen, 6 Fireplaces, Skylight, Marble Floors on Main Level, Elevator, Hidden Rooms, and a Massive Finished Basement. The Property is also Staked for a Hobby Mini-Vinyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $3,999,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Hikers say conditions can be treacherous at the top of the 106-acre park and other traumatic injuries have been reported.
- Updated
The wreck occurred Monday when one driver tried to pass another on the Silverado Trail, according to CHP.
- Updated
It took four years to build but Napa's newest hotel, Cambria Hotel Napa Valley, is now open for business.
- Updated
The city of Napa is looking to clean areas affected by homelessness with more regularity to help cut down on fire risks, threats to safety, and pollution.
- Updated
A reported theft Friday from the Sunglass Hut outlet led to a pursuit and the arrest of three suspects in Richmond, according to Napa Police.
- Updated
A deluxe car wash could come to Soscol Avenue in Napa. Would you use it?
- Updated
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A popular wildlife preserve in the San Francisco Bay Area has been stripped of accreditation by the Association of Z…
- Updated
The latest residents to succumb to the virus lived in Napa, American Canyon and Calistoga, according to county officials.
- Updated
The Napa City Council will discuss on Tuesday whether to broaden its cannabis ordinance.
Q&A: How California's new ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, lawn mowers and other outdoor equipment affects you
- Updated
The new law is getting a lot of attention.