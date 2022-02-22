4 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $3,999,999

This Magnificent Italianate Mediterranean-Style Gated Villa stands on 7.5 acres, in the Howell Mountains, East of the Napa Valley, one of the most storied Wine-Growing Appellations in the World, and offers a large Motor Court, 4 Master Suites, a Chef's Kitchen w/Staging Kitchen, 6 Fireplaces, Skylight, Marble Floors on Main Level, Elevator, Hidden Rooms, and a Massive Finished Basement. The Property is also Staked for a Hobby Mini-Vinyard.