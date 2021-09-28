A jaw-dropping, breathtaking, iconic Mediterranean masterpiece with sweeping views of nearly the entire Napa Valley. Fantasy comes to life as this one-of-a-kind estate captivates at every turn. Designed to be a flawless meld of family living & grand entertaining in high style with mesmerizing views. Privately nestled on nearly 4 acres, yet within 10 minutes to downtown St. Helena affording all the conveniences & luxuries. The main level hosts a stunning living room with soaring 20'ceilings, epicurean gourmet kitchen/family room, formal dining room and enormous master suite. The lower-level hosts 3 additional BR's, home theater, rec/media room & cave style wine cellar. French doors open to the resort-style backyard with an infinity edged pool, outdoor kitchen, pizza oven & beautiful grounds with putting greens, boutique vineyard & elegant garden paths surround this magnificent resort-style estate. A truly spectacular estate offering breathtaking vistas and reassuring privacy.
4 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $5,495,000
