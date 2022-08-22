 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $8,000,000

4 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $8,000,000

Sentinel Ridge is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a true legacy vineyard estate in the world-renowned Napa Valley. The compound is located above the bucolic town of St. Helena on Howell Mountain. Sentinel Ridge has been honored with many design awards and graces the cover of numerous magazines and books. This offering includes an ultra-premium Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard producing wines with multiple 98 point scores. When the "recreation barn" is included, the total size of the home is +/- 3,600 sq. ft. of indoor living space with an additional outdoor covered living and dining areas. This offering includes all furnishings and a second parcel for a total of +/- 12 acres.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News