 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $995,000

4 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $995,000

Sunny and bright with an ADU in the ideal Angwin location! So much light in this updated kitchen with cathedral ceiling, seating at the island, Granite countertops, as well as stainless and upgraded appliances. Primary bedroom has patio doors right onto a private deck. The living and family rooms with high ceilings are perfect for entertaining or relaxing comfortably inside. Patio doors from the dining room and kitchen exit onto the custom and covered decks. Add a picturesque and parklike setting; well manicured with various fruit trees in the large backyard. Usually reserved for properties that are owned/operated by the college, water and sewer for this home are part of the PUC system, plus leased solar which means great savings on all utilities! A very short walk to parks, PUC and other schools and recreation areas. Also, an easy drive to St. Helena and all the Napa Valley has to offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooking with George: A Napa icon shares some recipes

Cooking with George: A Napa icon shares some recipes

George Altamura, Sr. is well known as a successful Napa real estate developer with direct and bold style of communication and forthright personality. Most are unaware, however, that Altamura, who has called Napa home since the late 1940s, loves to cook.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News