4 Bedroom Home in Belvedere - $22,500,000

On the southernmost tip of Corinthian Island, this estate offers the privacy of small-town living only a stone's throw from bustling San Francisco. Sun-soaked & sprawling, the property is finished from hardwood floors to coffered ceilings. The front doors open to a double-height foyer complete with curved floating limestone staircase that will impress from first sight. Entertain in the gourmet chef's kitchen w/ designer appliances and Carrera marble countertops, overlooking the SF skyline. Drift outdoors on to one of multiple balconies and patios to enjoy the breathtaking views of SF Bay. Retire to the spectacular primary suite w/ 2 walk-in closets & 2 offices. Enjoy the private putting green or spend time by the fireside lounge area. Lush gardens, established hedges, & limestone walls encase the estate for privacy. A short walk leads to Tiburon's shops, dining, & ferry