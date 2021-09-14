 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $10,500

Short term lease possible. Custom build one story contemporary European style home minutes from downtown Calistoga. Country lane leads to architecturally welcoming home on nearly 3 private acres. World famous geothermal hot springs, spectacular wines from Calistoga's very own American Viticulture Area (AVA), luxury lodging that ranks with the world's best! Plus boutique shopping, local wineries, tasting rooms, and art galleries. A foodie's paradise offering everything from haute cuisine to relaxed comfort food. Enter property on a grand lighted Quartzite Gold & Silver stone stairway leading to a massive one of a kind front door with steel and glass surround. Dry rock stacked front yard walls with stone walkways surround the property. Matures trees, majestic oaks, succulents and private patios with views of Table Mountain. Plentiful light throughout home featuring French cased windows, 1000 bottle temperature-controlled wine room with spectacular glass doors.

