Summer Hill is a spectacular 40-acre 4br, 6 bath (4 2) estate comprised of 3 breezeway-linked pavilions. Modern yet timeless w/pitched rooflines, 7 fireplaces, native stone, Western Red cedar, steel frame windows and French doors. The unique pavilion configuration allows it to function well for 2 or 20+. Pavilion 1: a living-dining salon w/ 14' cedar beamed ceiling, cedar paneled library, chic master and guest suites w/ limestone fireplaces, and stone-walled gardens w/ outdoor showers; a cook's kitchen w/ 3 islands, breakfast bar, top appliances, and adjoining family room w/ stone fireplace. Striking views overlooking pool and vineyards beyond. Pavilion 2: add'l bedroom and full bath suite w/ gym (or 2-car garage), media room w/ full bath below and naturally conditioned underground wine cellar. Pavilion 3: a 2-car garage w/ full suite above connected by elevator. Indoor-outdoor living at its finest w/ privacy from 3,500 acres of neighboring land trust. Plans for modern barn included.
4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $15,000,000
