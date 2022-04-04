Exceptional Napa Valley building site with panoramic vineyard & mountain views located on the Valley Floor of Calistoga, known for its relaxing spas & hot springs, and now home to luxury resorts such as Four Seasons & Solage and iconic wineries such as Castello di Amarosa & Chateau Montelena. Create your own Napa Valley estate, winery (parcel meets the 10-acre minimum), family compound, or health retreat (underground hot springs available). This rarely offered Valley Floor parcel offers extraordinary views of the Palisades, Mt St Helena, vineyards owned by world renowned wineries such as Sutter Home & is adjacent to famed Old Faithful Geyser of California. Additional features include a 4 bdrm 3 bath 2160 sq ft rustic farmhouse perfect as your wine country get-away property or keep it as a cash cow rental, 2 stall horse barn with pasture area, irrigation pond & a 5 bdrm septic system currently installed ready for you to create your Napa Valley dream property!
4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $2,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 23-year-old Napa man was found at Executive Way and North Kelly Road and later died in a hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
Eric Nathaniel (Nate) Marum will continue serving a 16-years-to-life prison term for the 2005 death of Nicole Sinkule near San Diego.
Adult-use cannabis, which anyone age 21 or older is allowed to buy, became available at three of the city of Napa's six existing dispensaries this week for the first time.
Napa County is setting aside money to buy Skyline Wilderness Park and help build a new jail.
These Napa Valley houses (almost) didn’t sell. Why? What happened?
The Fair Political Practices Commission will investigate citizen conflict-of-interest allegations against Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza.
This Napa man had made, and given away, up to 1,000 birdhouses — all for free.
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — At least two shooters opened fire early Sunday in Sacramento in the city's second mass shooting in five weeks, killin…
A Napa man bicycling on Redwood Road on Tuesday was hospitalized after he was knocked down by a bus on Redwood Road, police reported.
A report of people breaking into cars in the city of Napa Friday morning led to a Napa Sheriff's Department pursuit into Vallejo and the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of power equipment.