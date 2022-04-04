4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $2,495,000

Exceptional Napa Valley building site with panoramic vineyard & mountain views located on the Valley Floor of Calistoga, known for its relaxing spas & hot springs, and now home to luxury resorts such as Four Seasons & Solage and iconic wineries such as Castello di Amarosa & Chateau Montelena. Create your own Napa Valley estate, winery (parcel meets the 10-acre minimum), family compound, or health retreat (underground hot springs available). This rarely offered Valley Floor parcel offers extraordinary views of the Palisades, Mt St Helena, vineyards owned by world renowned wineries such as Sutter Home & is adjacent to famed Old Faithful Geyser of California. Additional features include a 4 bdrm 3 bath 2160 sq ft rustic farmhouse perfect as your wine country get-away property or keep it as a cash cow rental, 2 stall horse barn with pasture area, irrigation pond & a 5 bdrm septic system currently installed ready for you to create your Napa Valley dream property!