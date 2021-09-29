 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $2,950,000

Winery Location and an opportunity to own one of the most beautiful valley floor parcels and locations in Calistoga, including your very own Hot Mineral Water. Stunning views of Mt. Saint Helena and the palisades, surrounded by world class vineyards and resorts. Build a winery, create your own spa with mineral steam and pools, plant an olive orchard or....build a family compound! Many possibilities with flexible zoning. There is a really nice 2 stall Barn, comfortable and clean 4 bed/3 bath manufactured home on site with a 5 bedroom, engineered septic system. Horses in the pasture complete the country ambiance of this rare Calistoga parcel.

