Winery Location and an opportunity to own one of the most beautiful valley floor parcels and locations in Calistoga, including your very own Hot Mineral Water. Stunning views of Mt. Saint Helena and the palisades, surrounded by world class vineyards and resorts. Build a winery, create your own spa with mineral steam and pools, plant an olive orchard or....build a family compound! Many possibilities with flexible zoning. There is a really nice 2 stall Barn, comfortable and clean 4 bed/3 bath manufactured home on site with a 5 bedroom, engineered septic system. Horses in the pasture complete the country ambiance of this rare Calistoga parcel.
4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $2,950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Calistoga Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega, the operator of two senior care facilities, has been charged with four felony counts of elder abuse.
- Updated
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building proposal is still moving forward, with an unnamed restaurant and a social club, according to developers.
- Updated
Amizetta Family Estate winery and Ehlers Estate winery have rectified various use permit violations.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Check out downtown Napa's newest "luxury inn" — the McClelland House. Rates range from $499 to $989 a night.
- Updated
California farm workers visited a winery owned by the company Gov. Gavin Newsom founded as they continue to protest his veto of a bill that would have made it easier to vote in union elections.
- Updated
Roy Melanson, who committed a 1974 murder at Fagiani's bar, died in a Colorado prison in 2020, the Napa County District Attorney's Office confirmed this week.
- Updated
Despite efforts to staff up, the city of Napa currently has more vacant positions than it did six months ago.
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
- Updated
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, according to a recent analysis.
- Updated
Roundabouts may win out over traffic signals as a choice for several key wine country intersections: Oakville, Rutherford and Yountville.
- Updated
One man was sentenced to life, another was convicted and faces a possible life sentence in separate cases.