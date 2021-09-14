 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $3,275,000

One of a kind private knoll top estate setting overlooking Chateau Montelena Winery, vineyards & valley. In-ground swimming pool and entertainment area. First time on market since late 1800's. Three unit B&B, Jacuzzi and Second Unit 2 bdr +/- & Private lake for enjoyment. Poss. vineyard 10 +/- ac. land. Stunning sunset views and minutes to Calistoga. Paved private road. Best view site in upper Napa Valley.

