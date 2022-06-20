Here is a rare opportunity to acquire an impressive 200+ acre property located in the Knights Valley AVA (just over the Napa County line) in Sonoma County and only 10 minutes from Calistoga with its renown restaurants and spas. Escape from it all at this private, gated enclave in the rolling hills of wine country. Based upon a site analysis (document available upon request) there are multiple acres potentially suitable for vineyard development of 30% or less slope, with good aspect and soil types. The best part may be that the arduous work has already been done for you. The custom-built, fire -hardened single-level home with sweeping views is almost complete with only the interior elements of flooring, cabinetry and fixtures ready for your personal buildout. The seller has done significant tree and underbrush clearing per CALFIRE best practices to create a site that is aesthetically pleasing. Graded unpaved driveway, two wells, water tanks, septic, electricity are in place.
4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $3,495,000
