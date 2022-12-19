4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $3,500,000

Valley floor vineyard estate with picturesque views across a sea of vines towards the lush western hills.Located in a coveted location just south of Four Seasons Resort & 5-Star Solage Resort. Charming farmhouse with wrap-around porch sitting on approximately 1.3 level acres with its own premium boutique Cabernet vineyard planted in 1995. 110-R/clone 4. 2021 total cost to manage vineyard organically-$9,400. Vineyard produced 3 tons & sold for 12k/ton. Private well services vineyard, landscaping & house. 3,500 gal storage tank. Grapes currently go to Thomas Brown but contract is negotiable. Additional features include cozy wood-burning fireplace, Direct tv, Suburban Propane servicing hot water heater & Wolf range, Miele dishwasher, 2 wall electric ovens, viewing balcony off primary bedroom & vegetable garden on drip irrigation. Private setting close to wineries, restaurants & all that downtown Calistoga has to offer. A rare opportunity to buy an enchanting wine country vineyard estate.