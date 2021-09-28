Located 3.4 miles south of Solage Resort on the Silverado Trail, this 2000-built custom estate home is move in ready. The 3-bedroom main house and 1-bedroom second dwelling unit with full kitchen are spread across a luxurious +/- 4,079 sq.ft. The Wine Country architecture with concrete floors, exposed timber beams, and custom details defines casual elegance. Indoor/outdoor living is created using a wall of French Doors and a massive wrap-around porch to provide necessary shade. Outside, the backyard features beautiful vineyard and hillside views with a stunning 70-foot long lap pool.
4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $3,995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Calistoga Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega, the operator of two senior care facilities, has been charged with four felony counts of elder abuse.
- Updated
Amizetta Family Estate winery and Ehlers Estate winery have rectified various use permit violations.
- Updated
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building proposal is still moving forward, with an unnamed restaurant and a social club, according to developers.
- Updated
Roy Melanson, who committed a 1974 murder at Fagiani's bar, died in a Colorado prison in 2020, the Napa County District Attorney's Office confirmed this week.
- Updated
California farm workers visited a winery owned by the company Gov. Gavin Newsom founded as they continue to protest his veto of a bill that would have made it easier to vote in union elections.
- Updated
One man was sentenced to life, another was convicted and faces a possible life sentence in separate cases.
- Updated
Despite efforts to staff up, the city of Napa currently has more vacant positions than it did six months ago.
- Updated
The pursuit ended in Vallejo after officers disabled a SUV using spike strips, American Canyon Police reported.
- Updated
In St. Helena, protests over Pacaso continue while Calistoga reviews its regulations as the company offers a house near city limits.
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
- Updated
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, according to a recent analysis.