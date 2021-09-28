4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $3,995,000

Located 3.4 miles south of Solage Resort on the Silverado Trail, this 2000-built custom estate home is move in ready. The 3-bedroom main house and 1-bedroom second dwelling unit with full kitchen are spread across a luxurious +/- 4,079 sq.ft. The Wine Country architecture with concrete floors, exposed timber beams, and custom details defines casual elegance. Indoor/outdoor living is created using a wall of French Doors and a massive wrap-around porch to provide necessary shade. Outside, the backyard features beautiful vineyard and hillside views with a stunning 70-foot long lap pool.