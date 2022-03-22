4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $3,995,000

Fabulous estate property with incredible views to the iconic Duckhorn Three Palms Vineyard. Spacious residence designed for luxury living and entertaining. French doors off expansive living and dining overlook resort-like grounds with vineyard views. Fully equipped chef's kitchen with professional appliances. Separate guest house overlooking pool and vineyards features two distinct suites, each with one bedroom and one bathroom, fireplaces, and high-end finishes. Lushly landscaped grounds with sparkling swimming pool, expansive green lawns, fountains, outdoor fireplace, fruit trees, raised vegetable beds, private olive grove and a one-half acre vineyard. Enjoy the ultimate Napa Valley lifestyle offered by this amazing estate. Square footage per appraisal is 3,800 sf main house and 991 sf guest house.