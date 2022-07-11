4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $4,895,000

Chateau de Vie welcomes you to a world of understated elegance in the Legendary Napa Valley. With 2 plus acres on the valley floor just north of Calistoga, the inviting gardens of Chateau de Vie instantly connect you to a true Wine Country experience complete with stunning vistas of vineyards framed by the backdrop of Mount Saint Helena. The French Country charm is juxtaposed with the modern amenities of the Chateau, Carriage house and guest barn, creating your own private compound. Enjoying a glass of Estate produced cabernet from the 1+/- acres of premium vines, this property exudes sophisticated luxury. Chateau de Vie represents a rare opportunity for a new owner to carry the torch and continue to expand a successful business or live as a private estate with the original Chateau and guest house with short term rental potential while preserving the calm, relaxed magical atmosphere. Salut! Also Commercial Listing 321102748