This magical estate, originally part of a Spanish land grant to the Domay family, is so exceptional for its style, sophistication, and soul, it literally takes your breath away. The original vintage home and pole barn, a charming 1930s guest cottage, dollhouse, and al fresco bathhouse are surrounded by grand trees on a hill 500 feet above the valley floor, giving rise to magnificent views in all directions. The property's owners and a talented team of architects and designers, transformed this place, to offer today's modern amenities while retaining and adding to the original rustic character, thoughtfully curating every exacting detail. The intimate patios, inviting pool area, and exquisite terraced gardens create an enchanting ambiance throughout the day's changing sunlight and well into the evening. Located just 5 minutes to downtown Calistoga, Solage, and the farmer's market, this exceptional property is a crown jewel in the glorious landscape of Napa Valley's northern region.
4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $8,450,000
