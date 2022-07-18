4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $8,800,000

This romantic and working winery is so close to town and all the upscale resorts, inns and restaurants. Laura and Mike Swanton have lovingly tended the zinfandel vineyard and have grown the winery to over 400 wine club members during the 22 years they have owned it. Use permit is current and up to date. Sited on 3.2 acres and built around 1972, this may be the smallest winery location in all of Napa County. The current County of Napa requirements call for a minimum of 10 acres. The 4 bedroom home has two fireplaces and an updated kitchen. The oversized redwood deck looks over the vineyard and to the Oat Hill Mine Trail. It's been the perfect gathering place for their family and friends and is now ready for you to create your own memories. Detailed information available at https://app.disclosures.io/link/2250-Lake-County-Highway-i7hp044k