1920s Montecito in Calistoga: Traveling north from St. Helena the valley narrows, sounds soften, and grapes grow more complex. One arrives in Calistoga to a sense of true Napa Valley authenticity and the ideal location for this original California hacienda. This Spanish Colonial Revival style estate features stucco and Italian plaster walls, custom green glazed roof tiles, Portuguese terracotta floors polished to a leather-like finish, custom ceramic tiles, courtyards, arched walkways and tower-like chimneys. Exposed antique reclaimed beams supporting dramatic vaulted ceilings carry through to expansive outdoor terraces. Hand-forged steel sashed doors & windows create a Santa Barbara style openness in a sprawling hacienda and guest casita. Posed on the most desirable lot on the finest street in Calistoga at the base of Mt. St. Helena and Calistoga's majestic Palisades, with impeccable grounds and dramatic views. Steps from restaurants, the Four Seasons, and Solage. 75 min to GGBridge
4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $9,850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Calistoga Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega, the operator of two senior care facilities, has been charged with four felony counts of elder abuse.
- Updated
Amizetta Family Estate winery and Ehlers Estate winery have rectified various use permit violations.
- Updated
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building proposal is still moving forward, with an unnamed restaurant and a social club, according to developers.
- Updated
Roy Melanson, who committed a 1974 murder at Fagiani's bar, died in a Colorado prison in 2020, the Napa County District Attorney's Office confirmed this week.
- Updated
California farm workers visited a winery owned by the company Gov. Gavin Newsom founded as they continue to protest his veto of a bill that would have made it easier to vote in union elections.
- Updated
One man was sentenced to life, another was convicted and faces a possible life sentence in separate cases.
- Updated
Despite efforts to staff up, the city of Napa currently has more vacant positions than it did six months ago.
- Updated
The pursuit ended in Vallejo after officers disabled a SUV using spike strips, American Canyon Police reported.
- Updated
In St. Helena, protests over Pacaso continue while Calistoga reviews its regulations as the company offers a house near city limits.
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
- Updated
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, according to a recent analysis.