4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $9,850,000

1920s Montecito in Calistoga: Traveling north from St. Helena the valley narrows, sounds soften, and grapes grow more complex. One arrives in Calistoga to a sense of true Napa Valley authenticity and the ideal location for this original California hacienda. This Spanish Colonial Revival style estate features stucco and Italian plaster walls, custom green glazed roof tiles, Portuguese terracotta floors polished to a leather-like finish, custom ceramic tiles, courtyards, arched walkways and tower-like chimneys. Exposed antique reclaimed beams supporting dramatic vaulted ceilings carry through to expansive outdoor terraces. Hand-forged steel sashed doors & windows create a Santa Barbara style openness in a sprawling hacienda and guest casita. Posed on the most desirable lot on the finest street in Calistoga at the base of Mt. St. Helena and Calistoga's majestic Palisades, with impeccable grounds and dramatic views. Steps from restaurants, the Four Seasons, and Solage. 75 min to GGBridge

