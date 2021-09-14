Come live the dream in this sunny and private, one level, four bedroom, two bath home located in one of Fairfax's best neighborhoods, Marinda Oaks. Sitting on more than an acre at the tranquil end of the street, this Midcentury modern home captures the true essence of indoor/outdoor living, with soaring open-beam ceilings and walls of windows, tons of natural light, and dramatic views of green hillsides. A magical paradise with many level gardening areas and large patio spaces that are perfect for entertaining or soaking in the hot tub surrounded by nature. It's just minutes to downtown Fairfax's vibrant restaurants and cafes and to all the best mountain biking and hiking trails in Marin. Off-street parking for ten cars and a two-car carport provide plenty of space for all your guests and hobby interests. A rare chance to purchase a one-level Fairfax home with sun, views, privacy, walk-to-town location, and unique architecture on over an acre. An opportunity not to be missed!
4 Bedroom Home in Fairfax - $1,495,000
