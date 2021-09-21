Delightful home with so much to offer. Butler's pantry, large kitchen pantry, wet bar that includes wine cooler, 3 fireplaces a formal living and dining room, great room and yet another room to entertain in, or just enjoy the quiet this home has to offer. Stone paved drive and walkways, If you enjoy cooking this kitchen is sure to please. Have you thought about making your own wine? Well you can with this ample vineyard, the vineyard overlooks the custom pool, a hidden Grotto spa with rock formations that are delightful. Don't miss the master suite with private tiled patio, and the list goes on. Come take a look you won't be disappointed.
4 Bedroom Home in Fairfield - $1,290,000
