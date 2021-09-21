Located in the exclusive gated community of Eastridge. AS SEEN ON TV-This is a Luxury Estate that is inspired by a stately English Country manor. As you enter there is a grand circular entry hall that opens onto the elegant living room and formal dining room. The design flows gracefully into the eat in gourmet kitchen with large island and comfortably spacious family room. Den/study and 4th bedroom with private bathroom is conveniently located on the 1st floor, while two additional secondary bedrooms share the second floor along with the grand master suite that offers 2 large walk in closets, walk in stall shower, large oval bath tub and balcony off the master. Large family room upstairs with balcony that leads to panoramic views of the valley and hills. Upscale designer finishes throughout. All custom designed draperies operate by remote. Over $260,000 in landscaping, $120,000 in window treatments, $9,000 in garage cabinets.Full outdoor kitchen, fire pit and multiple level patios.
4 Bedroom Home in Fairfield - $1,850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A domestic disturbance Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Napa County man on suspicion of rape and kidnapping, according to Napa Police.
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
- Updated
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
- Updated
Napa police had a southeast neighborhood shelter-in-place after officers heard possible gunshots Thursday evening.
- Updated
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena.
- Updated
Meadowood resort in Napa Valley is working with county supervisors on a plan to recover from the 2020 Glass Fire.
- Updated
Napa County Sheriff's officers at Lake Berryessa made two arrests after finding heroin and a loaded rifle.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
- Updated
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
- Updated
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.