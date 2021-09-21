4 Bedroom Home in Healdsburg - $4,795,000

Set on over four acres, this new construction home at 1100 Alexander Valley Road is the perfect fusion of a modern artistry and country setting. An 8 minute drive from Healdsburg's Downtown Plaza, meandering up the private driveway, one experiences a moment of bliss taking in the rolling hills and private grounds. Upon entering the home, you are greeted by a massive great room featuring vaulted ceilings with wood planks and floor-to-ceiling windows, which capture the serene outlooks onto the private vineyard and hills in the backdrop. The main house includes 3,473 sq. ft., 3 en-suite bedrooms, a lovely pool and spa, and a changing room at the pool with additional bathroom. The guest house is 539 sq. ft. and features an open living concept with a full bathroom. Below the home and set into the hillside is a large wine cave cellar that can store hundreds of bottles of your private collection. This property is zoned for sort-term rentals.