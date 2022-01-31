New co-ownership opportunity: Own 1 / 8 of this professionally managed, turnkey home. Nestled in a private valley, this idyllic retreat offers a 3-bedroom main home & a 1-bedroom guest house on 31-plus acres just a short drive from downtown Napa. The contemporary main residence features walls of glass to showcase the show-stopping natural environment & the outdoor living areas: a pool with three waterfalls, a bocce court, a fire pit and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen. Soaring cedar tongue & groove vaulted ceilings create natural elegance in the open-concept living room & primary bedroom suite. The kitchen features Gaggenau appliances, a generous island, & a butler's pantry. In addition to the home's three spacious bedrooms & bathrooms, a barn-style guest house includes a bedroom, a sleeping loft & a bathroom. A roll-up glass door connects the living area to the outdoors. The home & guest house come fully furnished & professionally decorated.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,014,999
