New co-ownership opportunity: Own 1 / 8 of this professionally managed, turnkey home. Nestled in a private valley, this idyllic retreat offers a 3-bedroom main home & a 1-bedroom guest house on 31-plus acres just a short drive from downtown Napa. The contemporary main residence features walls of glass to showcase the show-stopping natural environment & the outdoor living areas: a pool with three waterfalls, a bocce court, a fire pit and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen. Soaring cedar tongue & groove vaulted ceilings create natural elegance in the open-concept living room & primary bedroom suite. The kitchen features Gaggenau appliances, a generous island, & a butler's pantry. In addition to the home's three spacious bedrooms & bathrooms, a barn-style guest house includes a bedroom, a sleeping loft & a bathroom. A roll-up glass door connects the living area to the outdoors. The home & guest house come fully furnished & professionally decorated.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,015,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men arrested Thursday by Napa Police face felony allegations of illegal firearm possession and gang participation, the department reported.
A tapeworm invaded this Napan's brain in 2015. How's he doing today?
Napa Police is seeking information connected to the discovery of unlicensed handguns this week that led to the detention of two teenage boys.
The City of Calistoga is preparing to make a new offer to the County of Napa to purchase the entire Napa County Fairgrounds property, including the golf course.
Napa County topped 1,000 new known COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly report.
Cyclists are using a newly widened sidewalk that fills a Napa Valley Vine Trail gap along Soscol Avenue.
Napa County fears proposed state wildfire rules such as requiring wider roadways could in some cases hinder fire rebuilds and small winery expansion.
A vehicle stop early Tuesday morning outside a Napa supermarket led to the rider’s arrest on suspicion of felony theft, according to police.
Two store workers were robbed at gunpoint Monday night in American Canyon, and at least four suspects took the store's safe and cash from the till, authorities said.
A judge has overturned the approval of a major resort development in a fire-prone area of Lake County citing a lack of emergency evacuation routes.