4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,185,000

Madison St. lies just adjacent to historic Fuller Park in a beautiful downtown neighborhood of some of Napa's most stately & charming vintage homes. Originally constructed in 1900, this custom home is newly rebuilt from the new foundation up, abiding by Napa Historic District standards & reconfigured for a modern life. High ceilings & Wide Plank Oak floors throughout the open plan featuring community living space on each floor. Kitchen, Living Room, Powder Room & Master Bed/Bath on the Main Floor. Downstairs is Family Room, Laundry, 2 Guest Beds, full Bath & a designated Office (with closet) sizable enough to be used as an additional 4th Bed. Custom built w/ quality materials by expert craftsmen. Outdoor spaces have been thoughtfully landscaped w/ easy care plantings, drip irrigation & raised beds to grow your own. Detached garage w/ finished interior. Easy walking distance right into the heart of downtown for shopping, restaurants & wine tasting. Inspections & disclosures on request