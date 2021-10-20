Beautiful spacious Browns Valley home on a large corner lot. New hardwood floors, new paint, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. The backyard has a black bottom pool with solar heat, hot tub, expansive brickwork and a covered deck. A perfect home for entertaining and enjoying the summer. Brand new central heat and air (installed October 2021), whole house fan, generac 22kw generator that comes on automatically if the power goes off. The garage has ample storage with a work bench and custom garage cabinets. Small hobby cabernet vineyard with 50 vines. This is truly a turnkey home that is walking distance to Browns Valley Elementary School, Century Oaks park and Browns Valley Market.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,189,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Hikers say conditions can be treacherous at the top of the 106-acre park and other traumatic injuries have been reported.
- Updated
The wreck occurred Monday when one driver tried to pass another on the Silverado Trail, according to CHP.
- Updated
It took four years to build but Napa's newest hotel, Cambria Hotel Napa Valley, is now open for business.
- Updated
A reported theft Friday from the Sunglass Hut outlet led to a pursuit and the arrest of three suspects in Richmond, according to Napa Police.
- Updated
7 years: That's the prison sentence for a Napa man who killed another while driving drunk.
- Updated
The city of Napa is looking to clean areas affected by homelessness with more regularity to help cut down on fire risks, threats to safety, and pollution.
- Updated
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A popular wildlife preserve in the San Francisco Bay Area has been stripped of accreditation by the Association of Z…
- Updated
The Napa City Council will discuss on Tuesday whether to broaden its cannabis ordinance.
Q&A: How California's new ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, lawn mowers and other outdoor equipment affects you
- Updated
The new law is getting a lot of attention.
- Updated
One proposal for a future Highway 29 in American Canyon adds two lanes, while another adds six roundabouts. People have the chance to comment.