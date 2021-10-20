4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,189,000

Beautiful spacious Browns Valley home on a large corner lot. New hardwood floors, new paint, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. The backyard has a black bottom pool with solar heat, hot tub, expansive brickwork and a covered deck. A perfect home for entertaining and enjoying the summer. Brand new central heat and air (installed October 2021), whole house fan, generac 22kw generator that comes on automatically if the power goes off. The garage has ample storage with a work bench and custom garage cabinets. Small hobby cabernet vineyard with 50 vines. This is truly a turnkey home that is walking distance to Browns Valley Elementary School, Century Oaks park and Browns Valley Market.