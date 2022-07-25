 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,199,000

4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,199,000

Welcome to your picture-perfect retreat, ideal for those seeking a life of leisure w/a perfectly sized home on a large 0.33-acre lot, in a convenient southeast Napa location. The 2,416 SF layout is light and bright and features updated wood flooring throughout the downstairs plus a sophisticated color scheme offering a warm and inviting feel. Enter to the open concept living room/dining room w/sweeping staircase or continue to the spacious kitchen w/breakfast nook and adjacent family room w/fireplace. With 4 bdrms/3 baths, this home can easily suit the needs of many lifestyles. Upstairs, the primary suite is spacious and light-filled w/an updated bath and walk-in closet, plus upstairs laundry room. Outside you will appreciate the fully landscaped grounds and hillside which have been strategically designed to maximize both privacy and the use of the space. From the hillside w/new plantings and pathways to the multiple patios, this property promises a cozy space to gather and entertain!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The return of Napa Porchfest

The return of Napa Porchfest

The 10th annual Napa Porchfest on July 31 marks not only a significant anniversary, but also its return from a two-year pandemic shutdown.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News