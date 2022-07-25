4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,199,000

Welcome to your picture-perfect retreat, ideal for those seeking a life of leisure w/a perfectly sized home on a large 0.33-acre lot, in a convenient southeast Napa location. The 2,416 SF layout is light and bright and features updated wood flooring throughout the downstairs plus a sophisticated color scheme offering a warm and inviting feel. Enter to the open concept living room/dining room w/sweeping staircase or continue to the spacious kitchen w/breakfast nook and adjacent family room w/fireplace. With 4 bdrms/3 baths, this home can easily suit the needs of many lifestyles. Upstairs, the primary suite is spacious and light-filled w/an updated bath and walk-in closet, plus upstairs laundry room. Outside you will appreciate the fully landscaped grounds and hillside which have been strategically designed to maximize both privacy and the use of the space. From the hillside w/new plantings and pathways to the multiple patios, this property promises a cozy space to gather and entertain!