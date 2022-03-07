4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,199,999

Welcome to this unique and quiet Cul-De-Sac home! This 2 story home is located in North Napa just minutes away from the world class restaurants and wineries. Entertain your friends and families from the open kitchen to the family room area. This home consists of 2beds, 1bath and an attic in upstairs also the same 2beds and 1bath downstairs but with recently updated bathroom. High ceilings and one of the most spacious backyard in the neighborhood! There are very spacious space on both sides of the house as well. The large parking space that can fit 3 cars. The backyard is private and the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine with the smell of Cabernet Sauvignon at the end of the day. This is a complete package in one home.