Welcome to this unique and quiet Cul-De-Sac home! This 2 story home is located in North Napa just minutes away from the world class restaurants and wineries. Entertain your friends and families from the open kitchen to the family room area. This home consists of 2beds, 1bath and an attic in upstairs also the same 2beds and 1bath downstairs but with recently updated bathroom. High ceilings and one of the most spacious backyard in the neighborhood! There are very spacious space on both sides of the house as well. The large parking space that can fit 3 cars. The backyard is private and the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine with the smell of Cabernet Sauvignon at the end of the day. This is a complete package in one home.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,199,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa's Stanly Ranch plans April 29 opening: Rooms start at $1,259 a night.
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza's potential conflict-of-interest related to a family land deal loomed large at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
Napa Police announced the recovery of about $4,000 worth of stolen goods, and the arrests of three suspects after an American Canyon traffic stop.
Napa's new Wingstop will offer wings, wings and more wings — from 11 a.m. to midnight.
A conviction on an attempted murder count could result in a maximum of life in state prison with parole.
The state Fair Political Practices Commission will decide whether conflict-of-interest allegations involving Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza warrant an investigation.
When war broke out in Ukraine, this Napa Valley man (and his Ukrainian girlfriend) became refugees. This is their story.
Napa County will do a Walt Ranch redo, though only on the limited topic of greenhouse gas emission mitigations for the controversial vineyard project.
The Bay Area’s highest average price was $5.46 a gallon in Napa County, the Automobile Association of America reported.
Gray was licensed by California as a registered psychological assistant but not as a psychologist, according to a county complaint.