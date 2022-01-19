 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,265,000

Your perfect get away in Napa, just about 3 blocks to Oxbow and 4 to downtown. Totally remodeled dollhouse with legal 2nd unit/guest quarters downstairs. Lovely open floor plan, with tons of light, high ceilings, gorgeous original Fir plank floors upstairs, large windows and beautiful baths. Stainless steel appliances with a Bosch dishwasher and U-Line wine refrigerator. A gas fireplace in the living room for ambiance and heat. A pleasure to see. There's a nice size yard with raised beds for your veggies and full sun all day. A perfect spot for a glass of wine after a long day.

