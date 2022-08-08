 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,365,000

Beautifully appointed home featuring raised ceilings, open kitchen with a butler's pantry, formal dining and living rooms, spacious rooms and a covered patio perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has a large floor to ceiling pantry closet, a barstool counter for quick meals or breakfast connections, all in an open kitchen/great room floor plan. The garden is beautifully landscaped with newer plantings along the fence line, colored concrete and planter boxes perfect for spring planting. All four bedrooms are upstairs, two bedrooms share a Jack-n-Jill bathroom, another with its own bathroom ensuite. The Primary suite is full of bright light, northeastern exposure, with a luxurious soaking tub, stall shower and an oversized walk-in closet. Tesla Charger, 8 Stage reverse osmosis drinking water system. Prewired for a hot-tub Ideally situated in a prime Napa Valley setting near vineyards and minutes from world-renown wineries and restaurants

