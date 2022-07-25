 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,399,000

This stunning home is situated in the heart of North Napa Valley with 4 bedrooms plus office & 3.5 bathrooms. Newer exterior paint, light & bright floor plan featuring a grand entry opening to the living room, dining area and downstairs office. The family room opens to an eating area, kitchen & access to the expansive back yard. Spacious kitchen with island and granite counters, pantry, GE Monogram gas 4-burner range with griddles, double oven, built-in refrigerator, and SS dishwasher. The master suite is well-appointed with high ceilings, 2 walk-in closets, soaking tub, tile shower, 2 sinks and make-up vanity. Spacious loft with entertainment center, an ensuite bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms are ideal for family or friends to visit. Many amenities including an inviting front patio, 3 car garage and multi-zone hvac. The amazing yard showcases an outdoor fireplace, fruit trees, covered spa and pergola to enjoy the essence of the beautiful Napa Valley weather & lifestyle.

