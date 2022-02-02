A mid-century California ranch style home nestled on a large lot in Napa with easy access to downtown and the Hwy. 12/121 corridor leading to the Bay Area. Walking distance to a local market, coffee shop, florist, and barber shop. This home features a loft, pool and hot tub along with a recently renovated attached 1 bed / 1 bath unit with separate entrance. Mature citrus and fruit trees throughout the property. Endless opportunities to implement your own vision.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,425,000
