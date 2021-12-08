 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,425,000

A mid-century California ranch style home nestled on a large lot in Napa with easy access to downtown and the Hwy. 12/121 corridor leading to the Bay Area. Walking distance to a local market, coffee shop, florist and barber shop. This home features a loft, pool and hot tub along with a recently renovated attached 1 bed / 1 bath unit with separate entrance. Mature citrus and fruit trees throughout the property. Endless opportunities to implement your own vision.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News