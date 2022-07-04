This stunning home is situated in the heart of North Napa Valley with 4 bedrooms plus office & 3.5 bathrooms. Newer exterior paint, light & bright floor plan featuring a grand entry opening to the living room, dining area and downstairs office. The family room opens to an eating area, kitchen & access to the expansive back yard. Spacious kitchen with island and granite counters, pantry, GE Monogram gas 4-burner range with griddles, double oven, built-in refrigerator, and SS dishwasher. The master suite is well-appointed with high ceilings, 2 walk-in closets, soaking tub, tile shower, 2 sinks and make-up vanity. Spacious loft with entertainment center, an ensuite bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms are ideal for family or friends to visit. Many amenities including an inviting front patio, 3 car garage and multi-zone hvac. The amazing yard showcases an outdoor fireplace, fruit trees, covered spa and pergola to enjoy the essence of the beautiful Napa Valley weather & lifestyle.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,445,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former teacher’s aide faces police allegations tied to a 2021 shooting, as well as allegations of drug possession and sexual contact with a minor.
It's becoming a familiar story — residents in a rural Napa County neighborhood are worried about Pacaso becoming a neighbor.
A teenager who died while swimming in Lake Berryessa on Monday played for the Fairfield Expos, his American Legion baseball team announced.
Read the Register's roundup of local Independence Day events taking place on Independence Day, or before.
LVMH, one of the leading luxury beverage producers and marketers in the world, has bought Joseph Phelps Vineyards in St. Helena.
Napa's historic Franklin Station post office was listed for sale, again. What's next for this long-shuttered property?
A BottleRock 2013 lawsuit continues, almost 10 years after first Napa festival.
George Altamura has sold Napa's historic Uptown Theatre to John Truchard, the music-loving vintner who also owns the Napa Valley Opera House a…
Antonio Sarraza Villegas was sentenced to 128 years to life after his conviction for molesting three underage victims, prosecutors announced.
Take a look at the multimillion-dollar modular home being "installed" above Chimney Rock Winery.