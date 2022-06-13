4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,549,000

In Prestigious Caperiana North Napa, this magnificent 4 large bedroom, 3.5 bathroom & entertainment room (carpeted) home features a grand formal entry with soaring ceilings and custom travertine flooring throughout. There is an expansive formal living room to enjoy with beautiful sunlit windows & a formal dining area. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful island. This home has a romantic master en-suite, a large walk-in closet, and 2 spacious bedrooms. Separate attached ADU/apartment, 1 bedroom, full kitchen & bathroom with beautiful granite countertop. Private patio, beautiful landscaping front & backyard.