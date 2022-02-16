 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,850,000

Beautifully renovated 1800's Farmhouse. Remodeled interior with 4 ensuite bedrooms and additional half bath. Light and bright open floor plan. Primary suite on first floor. Top of the line SS appliances and large kitchen island. Two bedroom, one bath guest house with it's own fenced backyard and patio area access to the re-plastered pool.

