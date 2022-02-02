Extensively remodeled Downtown Charmer with rare and unique water tower converted to legal second unit. This is your chance to own a piece of Napa history, modernized from top to bottom in one of Old Town's most coveted neighborhoods--a few blocks away from Fuller Park. New foundation, new electrical, new roof and new interior from the studs out. Three roomy bedrooms and three baths in the main house, and a one bedroom apartment in the second unit with an additional office/flex space that is perfect for the remote worker or a home gym. Stunning kitchen with Thermador suite of commercial appliances, wine fridge and oversized quartzite waterfall island. Massive Trex deck just outside the kitchen and living room extend the entertaining space. Large yard with multiple paved patios and new fencing make this turnkey offering a complete package. List of improvements is available upon request.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,995,000
