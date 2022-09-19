4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,995,000

Calm, relaxing, and a little bit of fun perfectly describes this beautiful Monticello Park home. Set in a park-like setting, the generously sized 0.54 acre parcel features a 2,888 sq. ft. four-bedroom home with a gourmet island kitchen overlooking the pool and outdoor entertaining areas. The lower level with a wet bar, media room, and a secondary bedroom could easily double as a home office. The formal living and dining areas are highlighted by dark rich wood flooring. The backyard includes an oversized deck, groomed paths, sports court, refreshing swimming pool, roses and raised garden beds. Perfectly located near both Silverado and Napa Valley Country Clubs, wineries, shopping and restaurants.