4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $10,497,000

Atlas Peak AVA!!! Spectacular Napa Valley views from this home; plus a 14-acre profitable Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard, with grapes sold to high-end wineries. Located in the exclusive Soda Canyon Ranch and set upon a very private 60 acres. Surrounded by Foss Valley and Stage Coach Vineyard to the north; Oakville, Rutherford, Rector Reservoir, Haystack Hill, and Mt. Saint Helena to the west; Trinchero vineyards to the east; and the quaint, quite popular, Michelin-Guide-filled town of Yountville, and its neighboring dramatic Mayacama Mountain Range to the southwest. Enjoy the epitome of the Napa lifestyle in the Estate's spacious custom-built home, large pool, huge deck, and oversized wrap-around porch, all designed to optimize this amazingly beautiful and unique setting. No need to wait for a lengthy premium hillside vineyard permitting process and/or a nearly impossible Napa County permitting process for a hillside home with views...this is all ready for you to enjoy immediately!